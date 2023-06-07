Entertainment

K-pop: MelOn to be considered for Billboard's global music charts

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 07, 2023, 01:54 pm 1 min read

MelOn will be considered for Billboard's global music charts now

South Korea's largest streaming platform MelOn is set to be considered for Billboard's global charts. The South Korean platform made an announcement and mentioned the same. This seems to be a good boost to the K-pop industry which enjoys a massive fan following all over the world. The streaming data will be considered for three of Billboard's global charts.

Data processing and other details

Reportedly, the charts are South Korea Songs, Global 200, and Global Excl. US. MelOn is partnering with the data company Luminate which will work on the streaming data for Billboard's global music charts. MelOn is powered by Kakao Entertainment and it boasts over 4.5M monthly users. Fans cannot wait to see their favorite artists topping the charts like a boss!

