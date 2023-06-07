Entertainment

Sonnalli Seygall-Ashesh Sajnani's wedding: First pictures out

Written by Divya Bhonsale Jun 07, 2023, 01:53 pm 2 min read

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani were reportedly dating for the past five years (Picture credit: Instagram/@veenanagda)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall will be marrying her longtime boyfriend and entrepreneur Ashesh L Sajnani in Mumbai on Wednesday (June 7). The actor had been dating her hotelier beau for over five years, said reports. The couple is expected to tie the knot in the afternoon today as guests have already started to arrive at the wedding venue.

An intimate wedding ceremony

Per reports, the couple has decided to have an intimate wedding ceremony which will be attended by their close friends and family members. The theme for the wedding appears to be white and pink. Seygall opted for a power pink saree for her bridal attire. She arrived at the mandap with her pet dog by her side, who was also dressed in pink.

Watch Seygall being accompanied by the adorable bride's maid

Instagram Post A post shared by viralbhayani on June 7, 2023 at 12:27 pm IST

The pre-wedding celebrations were held recently

While the wedding ceremony is underway, the pre-wedding festivities for Seygall and Sajnani were held earlier this week. Celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda applied bridal mehendi to Seygall, while also sharing a few glimpses from the ceremony. Seygall wore a bright yellow kurta paired with a red sharara and her partner was seen in a hot pink kurta and white pajama.

Seygall's first look from pre-wedding festivities

Instagram post A post shared by veenanagda on June 7, 2023 at 12:30 pm IST

Raai Laxmi donned a white 'lehenga' for the occasion

Seygall's wedding ceremony is being attended by many of her colleagues from Bollywood. Also in attendance is actor Raai Laxmi who was seen in a light olive green lehenga. Her attire was heavily embroidered in white thread. Laxmi also attended the pre-wedding festivities. She donned a red ensemble for the mehendi ceremony which was held on Monday evening.

Everything to know about the couple

Seygall and Sajnani have been in a relationship for five years but managed to keep it away from the attention of the media. Their relationship came to the fore in December 2022, even though the couple never put out an official word on it. On the work front, Seygall was last seen in Jai Mummy Di opposite her Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-star Sunny Singh.