Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction 2': OTT platform, cast addition, release date

Written by Tanvi Gupta Jun 07, 2023, 01:44 pm 3 min read

All about Chris Hemsworth-led 'Extraction 2'

Post the success of the action-thriller Extraction (2020) starring Chris Hemsworth, it came as no surprise when Netflix announced its sequel in September 2021. Now, in just a matter of 10 days, audiences will once again join the enigmatic mercenary Tyler Rake—who has miraculously returned from the dead—on his deadly missions. Before the installment hits the streaming service, here's everything about Extraction 2.

Why does this story matter?

Based on the novel Ciudad by Ande Parks, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Fernando León González, and Eric Skillman, Extraction, helmed by Sam Hargrave, is a thoroughly entertaining film.

Interestingly, the first installment went on to have the biggest premiere in Netflix's history with an estimated 90M households believed to have seen the movie, reportedly.

Hence, there's a lot of buzz surrounding the upcoming installment.

When and where to watch 'Extraction 2'?

Netflix has announced the release date for the highly-anticipated installment of Extraction, which is now scheduled to premiere on June 16. As of now, Netflix has not disclosed any plans for a theatrical release of Extraction 2. To recall, Netflix treated fans with a teaser trailer for Extraction 2 during Tudum event in September 2021, and the release date was announced in January 2023.

When did Netflix release first full-fledged trailer of 'Extraction 2'?

Netflix unveiled the first official teaser for Extraction 2 on April 3, followed by the release of a full-fledged trailer on May 16. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer kicks off with very-much-alive Rake (Hemsworth) commanding the screen with an intense fight sequence on a running train. The clip then cuts to a captivating montage that provides further ideas about the film's plot, building anticipation among viewers.

Meet the team behind 'Extraction 2'

Extraction marked Hargrave's directorial debut, and he has returned to helm the second installment, with Joe Russo—who once again takes on the role of writer. The film will be produced by AGBO, a production company headed by the Russo Brothers. AGBO team is reportedly working on expanding the Extraction franchise into a shared cinematic universe akin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Meet the cast of 'Extraction 2'

Hemsworth will return for the sequel as black-ops mercenary Rake. Apart from him, other actors who'll be reprising their roles include Golshifteh Farahani as Nik Khan and Adam Bessa as Yaz Khan. Newcomers include Olga Kurylenko, Tinatin Dalakishvili, Andro Jafaridze, and Marta Kovziashvili among others. On Monday, Netflix announced that Luther actor Idris Elba will also be part of the upcoming film.

What is 'Extraction 2's storyline?

As per the trailer, one thing is understood- the second installment will pick up right after the events of the first movie. The official synopsis of Extraction 2 reads: "After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison."