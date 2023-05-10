Entertainment

'Ulajh': Janhvi Kapoor unveils first-look image of Sudhanshu Saria's thriller

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 10, 2023, 12:16 pm 2 min read

Taking everyone by surprise, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor announced her latest project titled Ulajh, on her Instagram handle on Wednesday. The upcoming spy thriller film, which is said to be set in the intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), is being directed by National Award-winner Sudhanshu Saria. Produced by Junglee Pictures, here's everything you need to know about the upcoming thriller project.

Kapoor announced the upcoming project 'Ulajh'

Kapoor took to Instagram to share the first look of the film in which she is standing in the middle in a stunning saree, along with Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Written by Parveez Shaikh and Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, Ulajh is touted as a stylized espionage drama with high-scale production.

Take a look at the Instagram post here

What is the storyline of 'Ulajh'?

The movie is said to trace the journey of an IFS officer who becomes embroiled in controversy while serving in a career-defining post. A spokesperson from Junglee Pictures reportedly said, "Ulajh is a high-concept script with a strong protagonist, that promises to keep you gripped till the end. Action, drama, and Sudhanshu's flair for showcasing unique concepts is the perfect mix for this thriller."

I can't wait to bring it to life: Saria

Junglee Pictures, known for producing high-concept and entertaining films, signed Saria for Ulajh in 2021. Saria is prominently known for his critically acclaimed films Knock Knock Knock (2019) and Loev (2015). When he signed Ulajh, he stated, "Parveez has written an edge-of-the-seat thriller with a phenomenal female protagonist, and I can't wait to bring it to life for audiences worldwide."

'Just as the name suggests, my character has many layers…'

Kapoor expressed her excitement about being a part of Ulajh in an interview, stating that the script instantly caught her attention. "As an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone, and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of IFS was just that. As the name suggests—my character and the story have many layers."