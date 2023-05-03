Entertainment

May or August, when is Aruna Irani's birthday

May or August, when is Aruna Irani's birthday

Written by Divya Bhonsale May 03, 2023, 10:48 am 2 min read

Veteran actor Aruna Irani will be turning 77 this year

Having done more than 300 films in her career, Aruna Irani is known as the "Dancing Queen" of Bollywood. More than acting and dancing, Irani is also famous for her birth date. Every May, Irani is flooded with birthday wishes. While people are usually overjoyed with the wishes and love they receive, Irani is annoyed at it. Continue reading to know why.

Why does this story matter?

Irani is one of the finest actors that the Hindi film and television industries have been blessed with. She has been a part of many classic films such as Bobby, Beta, and others.

In fact, Irani also holds the record of being the most nominated actor in the Best Supporting Role category.

She has been a part of the industry for over 50 years.

Why Irani hates birthday wishes in May?

The internet has become a source of information for many. While some blindly trust its information, it can't be denied that sometimes, the details we read are factually incorrect. Per reports, Wikipedia, for the longest time, mentioned Irani's birthday on May 3. Many wish her on the day. But it's false information; therefore, Irani doesn't like anyone wishing her in May.

Irani tried to correct the false birth date

In an interview with Amar Ujala, Irani once revealed that she doesn't celebrate her birthday in May. But since Wikipedia wrongly mentioned it as May 3, she keeps receiving wishes on the day. Irani said that she tried multiple times to get her birth date changed on the internet. She also said that despite clarifications from her end, she still gets wished in May.

When does she actually celebrate her birthday?

In the same interview, Irani revealed that her actual birthday is on August 18, and not on May 3. Adding more, she said she has provided the correct information to the media as well on multiple occasions but nothing seems to have changed. She claimed that many thought it was an excuse to not give an interview on her birthday, which infuriated her.