SRK-Rajkumar Hirani to shoot a 'Dunki' song in Kashmir: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 24, 2023, 12:33 pm 1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan to shoot a 'Dunki' song in Kashmir

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood is back on his throne with Pathaan. Fans are bracing themselves for the two other releases Jawan and Dunki. As we all wait for a new update about the former, we have got some exciting updates about the latter. Dunki makers are planning to shoot a song in Kashmir along with choreographer Ganesh Acharya.

Location scouting and other exotic locations of the film

Reportedly, Rajkumar Hirani and his team scouted Sonmarg last week and are slated to shoot a song of the immigrant drama in the beautiful valley. As of now, it is slated to release in December. The cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Satish Shah, and Boman Irani, among others. It has been shot in places like Mumbai, Budapest, and London.

