Sharvari Wagh to enter Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe: Reports

Sharvari Wagh will now be a part of YRF Spy Universe, per reports

The YRF Spy Universe rocks the headlines almost every week and fans are really excited about the upcoming entries from this movie universe. As per a recent development, young actor Sharvari Wagh is set to enter the spy universe and will have a meaty role. She has been groomed by Aditya Chopra and he wants to bet big on the budding actor.

Chopra placing his bets on Wagh

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Adi feels that the time is right to signal to audiences that a new star is set to be born which is why he has roped in Sharvari into his fabled YRF Spy Universe." Reportedly, a formal announcement will be done in the next two months. Fans will be excited about this development.

Recent developments of YRF Spy Universe

Chopra has mounted the upcoming films on a huge scale. Salman Khan's Tiger 3 releases this year. Whereas Ayan Mukerji has been roped in for War 2. Jr. NTR has also been roped in and will be seen against Hrithik Roshan. Tiger Vs Pathaan starring Salman and Shah Rukh are also on the cards. It will be interesting to witness Wagh in the series.