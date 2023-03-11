Entertainment

'Pathaan': Deleted scenes to be included in extended OTT version

Written by Tanvi Gupta Mar 11, 2023

Siddharth Anand reveals that 'Pathaan's deleted scenes will be shown in OTT version

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan is still attracting audiences in theaters even after a month of its release. Setting a milestone for the upcoming movies by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in the domestic market, it netted over Rs. 536cr (India). Recently, its director Siddharth Anand has opened up about the film's deleted scenes, which might be included in Pathaan's extended OTT version.

Why does this story matter?

With Pathaan, Khan blazed back to the silver screen after a long hiatus of four years.

While he had cameos in films like Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva, and Laal Singh Chaddha, fans waited with bated breath to witness the enthralling performance of Khan in a full-fledged film.

Pathaan not only marked Khan's grand comeback but also swept several box office records.

OTT version to include scenes about 'Pathaan's' religion

In the film, Khan and Padukone's characters reportedly have a conversation about Pathaan's religion, where she asks the protagonist if he is a Muslim. Khan's character replies that he was given the name Pathaan after he rescued children in an Afghan village. Now, in a recent interview, director Anand revealed that some deleted scenes on Pathaan's religion would be included in the OTT version.

Anand reveals reason behind excluding 'Pathaan's' religion

In a Galatta Plus interview, Anand spoke about Pathaan's religion. He said, "The fact that he doesn't have a name, and he's found in a theatre that was actually called Navrang...edited out, which you might see in the OTT version." He added Pathaan's writers—Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala—and producer Aditya Chopra shared the same belief system and agreed upon the idea of Pathaan's religion.

Recently, 'Pathaan' surpassed 'Baahubali 2' (Hindi) box office collections

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan has been on a record-breaking spree! After entering Rs. 1,000cr club, the film has recently surpassed SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's (Hindi version) box office collections. Back in 2017, the Rajamouli film minted an unthinkable Rs. 510cr (approximately) in the domestic market, beating Aamir Khan-led Dangal. Pathaan, on its 38th day, zoomed past the same.