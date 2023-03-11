Entertainment

It's confirmed! Lauren Gottlieb to perform 'Naatu Naatu' at Oscars

American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb will dance on 'Naatu Naatu' at the 95th Academy Awards

RRR's sensational song Naatu Naatu, which has brought several international laurels to the Indian film industry, is moments away from potentially scripting history at the 95th Academy Awards. When it was nominated for the Oscars, fans wondered if RRR stars—Ram Charan and Jr. NTR—would dance to it. Putting an end to speculations, actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb has announced she would be performing on Naatu Naatu.

Why does this story matter?

Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR became an internet phenomenon.

The movie not only garnered praise from audiences but also won numerous international accolades, including Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu) at the Golden Globe Awards.

It also received a nomination in the Best Original Song category at the 2023 Oscars, which will be held on Sunday night (Monday morning in India).

Gottlieb announced special news on Instagram

Gottlieb, who rose to prominence with reality TV shows like Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa and Bigg Boss, took to Instagram to announce that she will be representing India at the 95th Academy Awards and performing Naatu Naatu. The American actor-dancer posted pictures of herself accompanied by a caption that read, "I'm beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world (sic)."

Check out the announcement post

Jr. NTR cleared air on not performing at Oscars

Before Gottlieb's announcement came, fans demanded the RRR actors dance to their song at Oscars, but recently, Jr. NTR cleared the air about it. In an interview, he stated, "I don't think that's happening. I was looking forward for it to happen. But, unfortunately, we didn't have time to rehearse... We don't want to go on to the biggest stage in the world...unprepared (sic)."

Can 'RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' bring home Oscar for India?

Music composer AR Rahman scripted history by winning an Oscar for Slumdog Millionaire (2008) in 2009. Since then, the Indian film industry has been on a quest for another Oscar win. After dominating the award season, there is a high chance that Naatu Naatu could become the first Indian original song to win an Academy Award, and the expectations are at an all-time high.

Know more about 'Naatu Naatu' song

Composed by MM Keeravani, the high-octane, foot-stomping number is an ode to all that is "earthy" and "rustic." As against the non-Indian salsa and flamenco, the uber-desi song in RRR is about cultural pride. In a recent interview, Keeravani stated, "This 6/8 signature beat [talks] about...all the things we feel energetic and feel high about...all the things that belong to the motherland...everything about us."