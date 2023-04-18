Entertainment

Karan Johar quashes rumors of 'Dhadak 2,' shares statement

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 18, 2023, 02:16 pm 1 min read

Dharma Productions is not making 'Dhadak 2'

Rumors were rife that Dharma Productions was set to turn Dhadak into a franchise and Dhadak 2 was on the cards. As the news spread like wildfire, Karan Johar had to take to Instagram Stories to quash those rumors. He emphasized that the production house is not making Dhadak 2. Although he did not speak about the above-mentioned rumored casting of the film.

Will Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri feature?

Johar wrote, "To put this on record and for all concerned, we (Dharma Productions) are NOT making a film with the title DHADAK 2 as is being reported in various articles." The report had said Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri were to star in this Shazia Iqbal-directed romantic drama. Let's hope that we get to see the duo in a Dharma film soon!

Instagram post A post shared by realbollywoodhungama on April 18, 2023 at 1:37 pm IST