Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' postponed; new release date revealed

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' postponed; new release date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 24, 2023, 09:57 am 1 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' has been postponed

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the breakout stars in Bollywood who has created a niche for himself as "the socially responsible" actor. His upcoming release Dream Girl 2 has been in the buzz for a long time and now the makers have decided to postpone the release by a few months. Now the comedy-drama is slated to release on August 25, 2023.

Anticipation is quite high for this film

Khurrana took to social media to share the news of the postponement. The makers are promoting the film in a quirky manner, where the protagonist Pooja (Khurrana) is seen talking to big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Salman Khan ahead of their releases. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directorial also stars Ananya Panday and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor.

Twitter Post