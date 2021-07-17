After Ananya, Chunky Panday shares heartfelt-post for late mother Snehalata

Snehalata Panday passed away on July 10 in Mumbai

Chunky Panday recently lost his mother, Snehalata Panday (85), who died on July 10 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Missing his mother dearly, Panday has posted an emotional note on Instagram along with several old family pictures. His daughter and actress Ananya also shared a post earlier in memory of her grandmother. Snehalata was a renowned celebrity dietician who practiced in Mumbai's Bandra.

'Will Miss You MOM,' Panday's post read

Pandey's social media post included pictures of him and his mother along with a few photos that included his father, brother, wife Bhavana, and daughters Ananya and Rysa. His caption read, "M stands for Mother, you can never get Another. Dr Snehalata Panday my Mother, always told me this when I was a naughty Kid. I Realize it now. Will Miss You MOM (sic)."

Manish Malhotra, Kanika Kapoor, and others reacted to the post

While Ishaan Khattar liked Panday's post, many celebrities reacted in the comment section. Manish Malhotra, Kanika Kapoor, Divyenndu, Punit Malhotra, and Sanjay Kapoor commented with heart emoticons. The list also included stars of the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Even Bhavana shared a similar post a few days ago, in which she called her mother-in-law "the best" and an "inspiration in every possible way."

Ananya's post for her 'dadi' was very heart touching

Ananya was the first one to share an emotional post after her grandmother's demise. Alongside some adorable photos with her dadi, she penned down beautiful words in the caption. "Rest in power, my angel," the actress wrote, adding, "She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I'm so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light."

Projects

On work front, Ananya will be next seen opposite Deverakonda

22-year-old Ananya is just a few movies old and is already bagging big projects. She last appeared in Khaali Peeli, and her next is Vijay Deverakonda starrer Liger, a pan-India film backed by Karan Johar. She's also going to feature in a Shakun Batra film, which stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, too. Plus, Zoya Akhtar has reportedly roped in Ananya for her next.