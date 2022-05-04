Entertainment

'Click Shankar': 5 actors who can lead Balaji Mohan's thriller

'Click Shankar': 5 actors who can lead Balaji Mohan's thriller

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati May 04, 2022, 01:29 pm 3 min read

Junglee Pictures is bankrolling the upcoming project

South Indian filmmaker Balaji Mohan is set to make his Bollywood debut with a thriller titled Click Shankar. The film is about a man who has a condition called hyperthymesia, which enables him to have a photographic memory. The cast details are not out yet, but Mohan may sign his Maari franchise star Dhanush given their blockbuster combination. Here are the other top choices.

#1 Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana has acted in several social message-driven films like Bala, Article 15, Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and the like. He also has shouldered the thriller Andhadhun (2018) like a pro and his performance as a blind pianist earned him several accolades. So, when we have to think of a Bollywood actor who can lead Click Shankar, Khurrana's name sits on top.

#2 Kiccha Sudeep

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep has established himself as a versatile actor over the years. He has excelled being a hero in films like Sparsha (2000), Huchcha (2001), and Nandhi (2002), among others, and an antagonist in SS Rajamouli's Eega (2012), and Dabangg 3 (2019). The way he combined comedy with his villainous act in Eega proves the range of emotions he's capable of displaying.

#3 Tovino Thomas

With his latest releases Minnal Murali and Naaradan, Malayalam star Tovino Thomas has shown everyone that he can be beyond a lover boy on celluloid. His impressive run as a superhero in crisis in Minnal Murali and that of a journalist in Naaradan have compelled us to pitch his name. We are very sure that Thomas would be able to lead this pretty efficiently.

#4 Nani

Nani aces the thriller genre and there are ample films to prove this. Movies like Shyam Singha Roy (2021), Gentleman (2016), Naan Ee (2012), and V (2020), among others are just some of the examples that show the hold this Telugu star has on the genre. So, if Mohan really wants a South Indian actor to lead Click Shankar, Nani should be his option.

Personal Honorable mention: Sushant Singh Rajput

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput has led only 10 films in his lifetime but had left an indelible mark nonetheless. His performance in action thriller Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (2015) was exceptional and had he been alive, he'd have been the perfect choice for Click Shankar.

#5 Dulquer Salmaan

Makers said Click Shankar will be a "high-concept thriller" and the first part of the "Click Shankar universe" will have "a perfect blend of action, humor & heart." Given this description, who can be the better protagonist for the film other than South India's favorite chocolate boy Dulquer Salmaan? He has wowed us in all types of films, so we hope Mohan is listening.