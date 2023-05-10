Entertainment

Box office: 'Ponniyin Selvan: II' is quite steady

Written by Aikantik Bag May 10, 2023, 12:06 pm 1 min read

'Ponniyin Selvan: II' box office collections

Mani Ratnam is a maverick in his own right and he has translated the six-decade-old Tamil cinema dream on celluloid. Yes, the Ponniyin Selvan franchise was that dream, and now the second installment—Ponniyin Selvan: II—has been raking in huge numbers at the box office. The film opened to rave reviews and has been loved by the viewers too.

Aiming the Rs. 200 crore at the domestic market

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the period drama earned Rs. 2.85 crore on Tuesday. Overall, it earned Rs. 158.4 crore. The film raked in huge at the overseas box office, too. The cast includes Karthi, "Chiyaan" Vikram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Prakash Raj, Trisha Krishnan, and "Jayam" Ravi, among others. The music is helmed by the maestro AR Rahman.

