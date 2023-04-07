Entertainment

Box office: 'Pathu Thala' has a crucial weekend ahead

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 07, 2023, 11:07 am 1 min read

'Pathu Thala' box office collections

Pathu Thala is headlined by the iconic Simbu aka Silambarasan TR. The film opened well at the Tamil box office but then the collection graph had a lot of crests and troughs. It is pitted against Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 1 at the box office. Surprisingly, Pathu Thala has shown some growth in collections and that can be attributed to the religious holiday.

Surprise rise in collections

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama earned Rs. 80 lakh on Thursday which is a considerable rise from Wednesday's Rs. 23 lakh. Overall, it has minted Rs. 15.88 crore at the box office. This weekend will be crucial for the film. The cast includes Gautham Kartik and Santhosh Prathap, among others. The music is composed by the maestro AR Rahman.

