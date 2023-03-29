Entertainment

Box office buzz: 'Dasara' earns Rs. 50cr in advance sales

Nani is a bonafide superstar in Telugu films. The actor's upcoming film Dasara is in a huge buzz and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. The film releases tomorrow and is pitted against Ajay Devgn's Bholaa. The latter is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Even before its release, the Nani-led film has raked in a huge chunk at the box office.

As per trade reports on India TV News, the film has earned Rs. 50 crore in advance booking and it is touted to rake in more. The film will release on more than 1,300 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is also Nani's biggest-ever release. He will be seen opposite Keerthy Suresh and the project is helmed by Srikanth Odela.

