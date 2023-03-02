Entertainment

Tamil cinema: Desingh Periyaswamy to collaborate with Silambarasan TR

If recent reports are to be believed, acclaimed director Desingh Periyaswamy is going to collaborate with Silambarasan TR aka Simbu. Not much is revealed about the film but it's touted to be a period drama and is being mounted on a huge scale. This will mark Simbu's 48th film and the actor has apparently greenlit the project after listening to the script.

News portal LetsCinema reported the news on their Twitter handle. The tweet read, "Kannum Kannum Kollaiadithal director Desingh Periyasamy to join hands with #SilambarasanTR for a massive period film. More details awaited!" Periyaswamy is touted to be the next big thing in Tamil cinema as he delivered the critically acclaimed Kannum Kannum Kollaiadithal as his debut film. It was appreciated by the viewers, too.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiadithal director Desingh Periyasamy to join hands with #SilambarasanTR for a massive period film. More details awaited! pic.twitter.com/yWsyblpaoV — LetsCinema (@letscinema) March 2, 2023