Box office: Salman Khan 'KKBKKJ' creates a worldwide storm

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 28, 2023, 10:13 am 1 min read

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' box office collections

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is on a minting spree. This is definitely the biggest 2023 film after Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. The film received negative reviews from critics but the Bhaijaan fans are loving it. As it was released on Eid, the film got extra mileage in their box office collection and it is set to earn havoc this weekend.

Trends look positive for the upcoming weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Farhad Samji directorial earned Rs. 3.5 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it earned Rs. 90.15 crore. The film has earned over Rs. 140 crore at the global box office. The ensemble cast includes Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, and Mahie Gill, among others. Ram Charan appears in a cameo.

