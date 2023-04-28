Entertainment

On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 36th birthday, 5 top-rated IMDb films

On Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 36th birthday, 5 top-rated IMDb films

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 28, 2023, 04:10 am 2 min read

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is celebrating her 36th birthday on Friday

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has rightly earned the tag of being a pan-India star. From up North to down South, she has a massive following in the country. She became a countrywide star, largely after the release of her OTT debut, The Family Man 2. As she celebrates her 36th birthday on Friday, here are films rated over 7 out of 10 on IMDb.

'Rangasthalam'

Sukumaran's critically acclaimed film Rangasthalam was a blockbuster hit at the box office. Apart from Prabhu, the film starred Ram Charan, Aadhi Pinisety, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and many others. It also won a National Award for Best Audiography. Available on Disney+ Hotsar, the movie has an 8.2/10 rating on IMDb and is a must-watch film of Prabhu.

'Manam'

Directed by Vikram Kumar, Manam is a Telugu fantasy film that was released in 2014. The movie has a 7.9 rating on IMDb. Apart from Prabhu and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, it also starred Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Nagarjuna, and Shriya Saran. A box office hit, it received a positive response from the critics. The film can be streamed on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

'Ye Maaya Chesave'

The Telugu romantic drama starred Prabhu and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya in the lead. It revolved around a filmmaker who falls in love with his neighbor. However, their love story takes a hit when the girl's father objects to the relationship due to cultural differences between the two. With a 7.7 rating on IMDb, the film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

'Eega'

Another top-rated film of Prabhu's career is Eega, a fantasy action drama. Available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, also stars Kichcha Sudeepa and Nani. Directed by SS Rajamouli, it's about a man who is killed by another man after a woman named Bindu. The man then reincarnates as a fly to take revenge for his death. It's rated 7.7 on IMDb.

'Oh! Baby'

With a 7.4 rating out of 10 on IMDb, Oh! Baby is about a 70-year-old woman who accuses god of the problems in her life. She suddenly transforms into a 24-year-old young lady. The Telugu fantasy film also starred Rao Ramesh and Naga Shaurya while his cousin, Naga Chaitanya was seen in a cameo. You can watch the film on Netflix.