Happy birthday, Sharman Joshi: Best comic performances of the actor

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 28, 2023, 02:10 am 2 min read

Birthday boy Sharman Joshi is gearing up for the release of 'Music School,' also starring Shriya Saran (Picture Credit: Instagram/ @sharmanjoshi)

When it comes to actors with great comic timing, one cannot skip the name of Sharman Joshi. He is known for his comic timing, but he has also delivered some heart-touching performances. The actor, on Friday (April 28), turned a year older, and to mark his 44th birthday celebration, here is a list of his five best comic roles.

'3 Idiots'

Joshi's best performance, by far, has been in Raju Hirani's 2009 film, 3 Idiots. Starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Boman Irani, the movie is rated 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Joshi played one of the two best friends of Khan, who go out in search of their best friend. Joshi's comic timing in the film was on point.

'Rang De Basanti'

Another blockbuster film featuring Joshi is Rang De Basanti, led by Aamir Khan. The title also featured Soha Ali Khan, Madhavan, Kunal Roy Kapur, and Siddharth in the lead roles. With an 8.1 out of 10 rating on IMDb, this movie earned the status of a cult film. Joshi didn't only impress with his comedy but also won hearts with his emotional scenes.

'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited'

Rohit Shetty tasted massive success with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited which was released in the year 2006. The film was led by Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Joshi, and Tusshar Kapoor. In the following year, Shetty turned the film into a franchise by releasing three more installments, but Joshi didn't reprise his character. However, his performance remains one of the most memorable and loved ones.

'Style'

A movie that brought name and fame to Joshi was Style. Although Joshi made his debut in 1999 with Godmother, it was Style that turned out to be a career-changing film in his career. Directed by N Chandra, Style also saw Sahil Khan in the lead, who made his Bollywood debut with the film. It has a 6.5 out of 10 rating on IMDb.