Box office: Jeet's 'Chengiz' shows positive trend on Day 1

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 21, 2023, 10:12 am 1 min read

'Chengiz' is in theaters now

Superstar Jeet is a huge name in Bengali cinema. In a time when the industry is struggling in terms of the economy, Jeet is the only actor who is making full-blown commercial films. Eid is synonymous with Jeet in West Bengal and now the actor has a simultaneous Hindi release of Chengiz. Let's see how this film is projected to earn in pan-India.

Spot booking will be a game-changer for the film

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the period gangster drama is projected to earn Rs. 50 lakh on Friday. Considering Jeet's fan base comprises most Tier-II and Tier-III cities, advance ticket booking will not show the trend. Spot booking will be a game changer for this Rajesh Ganguly directorial. The story is set in '90s Kolkata and stars Susmita Chatterjee and Shataf Figar.

