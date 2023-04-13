Entertainment

After suffering heart-related problems, David Dhawan undergoes angioplasty

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 13, 2023, 06:53 pm 2 min read

David Dhawan was hospitalized last year also, reportedly due to diabetes

Filmmaker David Dhawan has been suffering from major heart-related problems for the past few months. The director underwent an angioplasty at a private hospital in Mumbai, said media reports on Thursday. The reports also said that his surgery had taken place a few weeks ago but was kept under wraps. He is presently doing fine and is recovering well from the surgery.

Why does this story matter?

Father of director Rohit Dhawan and actor Varun Dhawan, the filmmaker's health deteriorated suddenly in 2022. He was also hospitalized for a few days after which he was discharged and was recovering at home.

Actor Sushmita Sen and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's mother Sunanda Shetty also underwent an angioplasty recently, making David's case the third celebrity angioplasty in recent times.

David's surgery took place at HN Reliance Hospital

According to a report in ETimes, David was treated at the HN Reliance Hospital situated at Prarthana Samaj in the Girgaum area of South Mumbai. The report also said that a stent was also implanted inside David. Furthermore, quoting a source, the report said that David's wife and sons were worried when his heart issues started, but are better since the medical procedure.

All about his filmography

The veteran filmmaker has delivered several blockbuster films in Hindi cinema including Coolie No. 1, Partner, and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, among others. David is known for his comic films. His last directorial was a remake of Coolie No. 1 which featured his younger son Varun opposite Sara Ali Khan. He also directed Judwaa 2 with Varun, Taapsee Pannu, and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Meanwhile, Varun is all set for 'Bhediya 2'

Meanwhile, speaking about Varun's professional front, he will next be seen in the Indian spin-off Citadel starring him and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. The actor was last seen in Amar Kaushik's Bhediya which is slated for its OTT release on April 21. The makers of Bhediya also announced a sequel to the comedy-horror film which will also be backed by Dinesh Vijan.