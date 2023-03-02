Entertainment

Sushmita Sen reveals she suffered a heart attack recently

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mar 02, 2023, 04:58 pm 2 min read

Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack and received an angioplasty a few days ago

In a shocking piece of news, Bollywood star Sushmita Sen revealed that she suffered a heart attack a few days ago. Taking to her social media handle on Thursday, the Main Hoon Naa actor shared this scary update with her countless fans and followers. However, Sen remained her positive self as she wrote, "all is well & I am ready for some life again."

'Angioplasty done…stent in place'

Taking to Instagram, Sen shared a picture with her father Subir Sen. The caption read, "'Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it'll stand by you when you need it the most Shona' (wise words by my father @sensubir)." "I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back...Angioplasty done...stent in place...and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed 'I do have a big heart.'"

Sen thanked everyone who aided with timely constructive action

"Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action...will do so in another post!" added the Aarya star. "This post is just to keep you (my well-wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news...that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!! #godisgreat#duggadugga" Numerous fans left their support in the comments section.

When is angioplasty done, a stent placed?

During a heart attack, the flow of blood to the heart is severely reduced or blocked. An angioplasty is a procedure used to increase the flow of blood through a narrowed artery, per Health Direct. Stents are small and expandable tubes inserted permanently in the artery of a person during angioplasty. Thus, angioplasty is the process where a stent is sometimes used.

Multiple celebrities have suffered heart attacks in recent years

Sen has now joined the increasing list of young, middle-aged celebrities who have suffered heart attacks in the last couple of years. Experts suggest performing high-intensity or wrong exercises without proper knowledge can put people at risk. Other causes might include having diabetes or being obese, pre-existing blood pressure issues, having a bad lifestyle, or using drugs or anabolic steroids.