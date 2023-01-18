Lifestyle

Expert reveals why young people are dying of heart attacks

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 18, 2023

From reasons to precautions, here's everything you need to know

Once an old age occurrence, heart attacks are more commonly affecting young people now. From celebrities like Sidharth Shukla (40) and Junaid Shah (28) to many fitness enthusiasts, it has caused several untimely deaths. To understand why young people are succumbing to heart attacks, we got in touch with Aakash Bansal, a certified dietician, founder, and fitness expert at FormFit. Here's what he said.

Bansal reveals the causes behind heart attacks in young people

Bansal says that taking performance-enhancing drugs is a major reason behind this. "Many young people may feel pressured by their peers or by their own ambitions to use these drugs to improve their competitive performance, lose weight, or improve their own body image. This may cause serious health problems like long-term cardiovascular damage, and increase the risk of heart-related deaths," he adds.

Wondering who are at risk? Bansal shares it all

Anyone who has a family history of heart conditions or performs exercises with excessive heavy weights is at risk. "Those who perform high-intensity or wrong exercises without proper knowledge, have diabetes or are obese, have been taking anabolic steroids for faster results, have pre-existing blood pressure issues, have just started working out, or have had a bad lifestyle, are at risk," Bansal reveals.

Unsupervised exercise regimens is a major reason

"Mindless exercising can put a strain on the heart. Doing too many reps, running without a break, and exercising for long can cause heart attacks. This happens when one hasn't been active and suddenly takes up an activity without knowing their fitness level," says Bansal.

Bansal shares some other prominent causes

"Other factors like unhealthy and poor diet, unnoticed underlying condition (could be after suffering from COVID-19, bad lifestyle and inadequate sleep), drinking and smoking excessively, and stress or weak cardiovascular health can also lead to heart attacks in young adults," shares Bansal.

The fitness expert shares some precautions

"When working out, start slowly and don't instantly hop on intense exercises," shares Bansal. "If you are above 40 and planning to hit the gym, consult your doctor and get necessary tests done to check for blood clots," he adds. Additionally, "Pay attention to your heart rate when exercising and take frequent rest periods in between. For this, invest in a smartwatch," he suggests.

Bansal reveals some more precautionary tips to take note of

Bansal further reveals that if you sweat a lot during a fitness session, keep yourself hydrated. "If you experience sweating along with chest heaviness, dizziness, or jaw pain, stop exercising and visit a doctor. It could be a sign of heart disease," he shares. "Only perform workout regimen as per your fitness levels and age," suggests the expert.