Lifestyle

Here are five skincare uses of baking soda

Written by Sneha Das Jan 18, 2023, 03:58 pm 3 min read

Baking soda can help you get naturally glowing and healthy skin

Also known as sodium bicarbonate, baking soda not only helps cookies, cakes, and other baked recipes to rise to perfection but also offers various skincare benefits. This ingredient can also be used as a mild abrasive or deodorizer to eliminate dirt and dissolve odors. It works great in reducing acne and blemishes to reveal clear skin. Here are some beauty uses of baking soda.

Use it fight off acne

Packed with antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, baking soda can help reduce acne and soothe pain and inflammation. Mix baking soda with some water into a smooth paste. Massage the paste onto your nose and other areas where you have blackheads, pimples, and whiteheads. Rinse it off with warm water after two-three minutes. Pat dry your face and finish off with a non-comedogenic moisturizer.

Use it to remove pigmentation in the neck area

A natural skin lightener, baking soda can help remove pigmentation and lighten and brighten your skin, especially in the neck, elbow, and knee areas. It also helps remove dark spots from the skin. Mix together baking soda and water into a runny paste. Apply it to your neck area after cleansing it properly. Wash it off with cool water after 15 minutes.

Tighten your pores with baking soda

Baking soda helps exfoliate your skin and remove dirt and dead skin cells which aids in shrinking the size of your pores. You can use it as a toner by mixing it with a cup of water. Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and spritz the baking soda mix on your face. Pat dry your face and follow it up with a moisturizer.

Exfoliate your lips

If your lips feel dry, chapped, and flaky all the time, then baking soda can come to your rescue and offer exfoliation to your lips, making them soft, smooth, and pink. Mix baking soda and water to make a thick and creamy paste. Massage it gently on your lips for two-three minutes and wash it off with warm water. Finish off with lip balm.

Get glowing skin

Packed with cleansing and exfoliating properties, baking soda can help remove impurities and dead skin cells and give you clear, smooth, and radiant skin. Mix together baking soda and orange juice and apply this paste to your face. Wash it off with cool water after 15 minutes to reveal glowing skin. The orange in this mix will also give your skin a collagen boost.