Daily skincare tips you must follow during winters

Written by Rishabh Raj Nov 17, 2022, 05:32 pm 2 min read

Following a skincare routine during the chilly season is a must if you love your skin

The oil and sweat glands in your body and the blood vessels constrict during winter as the temperature plummets. This poses several barriers for your skin to stay healthy, and glow naturally. That's why you need to consciously indulge in some skincare routine. With these tips, you can protect your skin from becoming dry, and attain the healthy skin you always desired.

Prevents dryness Use lukewarm water instead of hot water

Avoid hot water as they strip your skin of the protective oil that holds up moisture. Instead, use lukewarm water for bathing. It can help ensure that your facial cleanser gets the right amount of foaming action, removes enough dirt from the surface of your skin, and balances your natural skin oils appropriately. Once you have taken a lukewarm shower, apply a moisturizer.

Soothes the skin Use a moisturizing cleanser

Come winters, come dry skin problems! The drop in temperature drops the humidity levels in the air around us. Using a moisturizing cream or a cleanser helps keep your parched skin hydrated. Moisturizers support the skin's barrier to help protect the skin from the damaging effects of cold weather. It also helps to clear the dead skin cells without leaving the skin dry.

Hydration Hydrate your skin more often

Exposure to cold winds during winter can cause dry skin. So, always remember to hydrate your skin. You can add hyaluronic acid and retinol to your skincare routine. It works great to plump up and smoothen your skin. Follow it up with a good SPF, to prevent damage by UV rays. Use a mineral-based SPF for its lightness, breathability, ocean-friendliness, and ease of use.

Glazes the skin Take care of your diet

Consume a lot of seasonal fruits and veggies. Berries are a good source of vitamins and antioxidants. Your skin needs these to stay healthy during the cold weather. Strawberries, blueberries, grapes, raspberries, or cherries - pick anything you love. It can also cover up for your lack of water intake. This way, your body will get the essential nutrients to maintain your skin health.

Pumps up Exercise often

It can be tough to beat winter morning blues and leave the warmth and coziness of your blanket behind. But getting up and following an exercise routine is necessary if you want healthier skin. Exercising pumps up your heart rate, which in turn, pumps more blood to all your organs, thereby giving a glow to the skin you always desired.