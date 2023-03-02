Entertainment

'Hera Pheri 3': Sanjay Dutt to play Ravi Kishan's brother!

'Hera Pheri 3': Sanjay Dutt to play Ravi Kishan's brother!

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 02, 2023, 02:46 pm 1 min read

Sanjay Dutt will play Ravi Kishan's character's brother in 'Hera Pheri 3'

The details about the plot of the upcoming comedy Hera Pheri 3 are becoming clearer by the day. While it hasn't gone on floors yet, the three primary protagonists (Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty) recently met in Mumbai to shoot for a special promo. It was later revealed that Sanjay Dutt has joined the threequel, too. Here's how the story will shape up.

'HP3' will be an international ride of guns and mafia

Per Pinkvilla, the third part will continue from where Phir Hera Pheri ended. "The story from there will take a leap and take the three characters on an international ride of guns and mafia. Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ravi Kishan's distant brother. Sanjay has come into the picture to represent the whacky track around Ravi Kishan and Sharat Saxena," revealed a source.