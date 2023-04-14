Entertainment

Box office: Ajay Devgn's 'Bholaa' performing up to expectations

Action as a genre has always been a hit among the masses, and in the last few years, it has evolved in India.﻿ Ajay Devgn is Bollywood's quintessential action hero, and his latest release Bholaa speaks for itself. It has been a box office success and will likely rake in good money till the release of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

As per Sacnilk, the Devgn directorial earned Rs. 1.6 crore (early estimates) on Thursday, a rise from Rs. 1.49 crore on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 78.58 crore (domestic collection). This is a good sign, as films generally earn less on weekdays. Notably, its also cast includes Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, and Deepak Dobriyal, among others, while Abhishek Bachchan appears in a cameo.

