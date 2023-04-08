Entertainment

Times Shah Rukh Khan was honored on international platforms

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 08, 2023

We take a look at SRK's recent international honors

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has repeatedly proved that there is quite nobody like him, be it onscreen or off-screen! Recently, he whizzed past celebrities like Elon Musk, Lionel Messi, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Mark Zuckerberg, and Serena Williams to garner the top spot on the list of the 2023 TIME100 Reader Poll. We look back at the times SRK's dominance was acknowledged internationally.

Felicitated at Sharjah International Book Fair in 2022

In November 2022, King Khan was honored with the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative Award at the Sharjah International Book Fair. In his speech, he expressed confidence that Pathaan, Dunki, and Jawan will be "superhits," and proving his words right, Pathaan, which was released on January 25, 2023, turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of Hindi cinema ever.

Last year, Red Sea Film Festival honored SRK

Just days after receiving the aforementioned award, SRK added another feather to his hat—an Honorary Award at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival. "I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It's wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films," Khan had said.

He was part of Empire's top 50 actors' list

In December 2022, SRK also made it to Empire magazine's 50 Greatest Actors Of All Time List. Other actors on the list were Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Marlon Brando, and Samuel L Jackson, among others. The British magazine underlined his films, such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Ashutosh Gowarikar's Swades.

Another award in his kitty was won in 2019

In 2019, SRK was honored with the Excellence in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Apart from being the recipient of this coveted honor, he was also the chief guest at the event. The award was presented by Linda Dessau, the first female governor of the State of Victoria. Johar, Tabu, Arjun Kapoor, and Vijay Sethupathi had also attended the event.