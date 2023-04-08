Entertainment

'Aadujeevitham': Everything to know about Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer survival drama

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 08, 2023, 05:09 pm 3 min read

Mollywood stalwart Prithviraj Sukumaran is gearing up to take the world by storm with his upcoming film Aadujeevitham, also titled The Goat Life. The trailer of the film was released on Friday and received immense love and appreciation on social media. The movie is expected to release at various film festivals before it hits the theaters. Here's everything to know about the upcoming film.

Why does this story matter?

Helmed by National Film Award-winning director Blessy, Aadujeevitham is one of the most highly-anticipated films of 2023.

It has taken Blessy nearly 15 years to bring this film to life as he had envisioned it.

The film development started in 2009, and the project also encountered multiple hurdles due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

Nevertheless, the much-awaited film is finally on its way to theaters.

What is the storyline of 'Aadujeevitham'?

The movie is based on the most celebrated works of veteran Malayalam writer Benyamin's eponymous book. The heart-wrenching, survival drama film traces the real-life story of a migrant worker from Kerela—Najeeb—who was forced into working in a slave-like condition on a South Arabian goat farm. The movie encircles Najeeb's journey as a young man full of ambitions and his daring escapes against all odds.

In case you have missed the trailer, check out here

Meet Najeeb, real-life hero of 'Aadujeevitham'

Initially, the protagonist, Najeeb, was believed to be a figment of Benyamin's imagination until it was revealed that he is a real-life hero who escaped the shackles of slavery. In 1993, Najeeb left his homeland in search of a job. But his fate led him to Saudi Arabia, where he was forced to herd 700 goats for a cruel employer who would torture him.

Sukumaran lost around 24kg to fit the part

The trailer was widely lauded by fans and celebrities who were in total awe of Sukumaran's jaw-dropping transformation to fit the part of Najeeb. Interestingly, the actor lost around 24kg to portray the character in the survival drama. In an earlier interview, the actor revealed, "I had taken a month's break to escape and zone out from the cinema before joining the movie."

Rest of cast of 'Aadujeevitham'

Apart from Sukumaran, Aadujeevitham also stars Amala Paul and Jimmy Jean-Louis. Academy Award winner AR Rahman composed the music for the upcoming project. After the trailer was released on Friday, Sukumaran took to his social media to inform that the three-minute-long trailer was cut for the festival circuit, where the film is expected to premiere before it hits the theaters later this year.