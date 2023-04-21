Entertainment

Box office: 'Bholaa' to face stiff competition from Eid releases

Ajay Devgn is the most bankable star of Bollywood currently as the actor is delivering back-to-back commercial successes. His recent release Bholaa received mixed reviews from critics and viewers. Initially, the box office collection was tumultuous but has become stable in the recent past. The film is aiming the Rs. 100 crore mark at the domestic box office.

As per the industry tracker Sacnilk, the action drama earned Rs. 90 lakh (early estimates) on Thursday. It's a slight drop from Wednesday's Rs. 1.03 crore. Overall, it earned Rs. 88.62 crore. This drop indicates the anticipation for Eid releases. The cast includes Tabu and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. Abhishek Bachchan appears in a cameo. It is a remake of the Tamil film Kaithi.

