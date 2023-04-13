Entertainment

Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Bad Boy' trailer to release today; details inside

Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Bad Boy' trailer to release today; details inside

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 13, 2023, 02:33 pm 1 min read

'Bad Boy' trailer release date out

Rajkumar Santoshi's Bad Boy is a venture that has been in the making for years. After years of speculation, the film will finally release on April 28. The makers are expected to release the trailer of the upcoming romantic comedy on Thursday at 5:00pm. Santoshi's last release Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh was crushed by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan at the box office.

Namashi Chakraborty's debut and box office challenges

Bad Boy marks the debut of Namashi Chakraborty, son of superstar Mithun Chakraborty. Namashi will be seen opposite Amrin in this upcoming film. It is bankrolled by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi. The music is done by Himesh Reshammiya. Bad Boy releases a week after Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and will face immense competition.

Twitter Post