Decoding Ben Duckett's stats at The Oval in Test cricket
England opener Ben Duckett will be keen to express himself in the 5th Test against India at The Oval. The match is set to start on Thursday, July 31. Duckett comes into this match on the back of a 94 in Manchester. England will count on him to lay a strong foundation as they seek to win the series. Here are further details.
Duckett averages 44 at The Oval
As per ESPNcricinfo, in two Test matches at The Oval, Duckett has amassed a total of 176 runs from 4 innings. He averages 44 with his strike rate being 96.17. He owns one fifty here.
Duckett's performance in the ongoing series
In the first Test at Headingley, Duckett scored 62 and 149 in England's record 5-wicket win. This was followed by 0 and 25 in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. India won the Test by 336 runs. In a nail-biting third Test at Lord's, England won by 22 runs. Duckett managed 23 and 12 runs respectively. In the drawn 4th Manchester Test, he scored 94.
Duckett owns 21 fifty-plus scores in Tests
In 37 Test matches, Duckett owns 2,775 runs for England at 42.59 with the help of 6 tons and 15 fifties. In 17 home matches, the opening batter has bagged 1,372 runs at 49 (100s: 3, 50s: 7). Versus India in Tests, Duckett has amassed 726 runs at 36.30 from 11 matches. He has bagged two tons and two fifties.