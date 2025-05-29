1st ODI: Duckett, Root and Brook hammer half-centuries versus WI
What's the story
England trio Ben Duckett, Joe Root and Harry Brook slammed superb half-centuries versus West Indies in the 1st ODI of the 3-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
Duckett shared a 64-run stand alongside opener Jamie Smith before adding 73 runs with Root.
After his dismissal, Root and Brook added 51 runs before the former perished.
Brook then fell for 58, leaving England at 221/4.
Duckett
Duckett scores an entertaining 60
It was a solid effort from Duckett, who scored 60 runs 48 balls. He hammered 1 six and 6 fours.
He was part of two fifty-plus stands and looked in great sync.
However, he fell in the 20th over as Roston Chase took a superb catch at backward point. Duckett was dismissed by Justin Greaves after getting a thick leading edge.
Information
7th fifty for Duckett in ODIs
Playing his 23rd match, Duckett owns 1,118 runs at 50.81. He owns three tons and 7 fifties. In 4 games versus West Indies, he has 154 runs at 38.50. It was his 2nd fifty versus WI. Root has surpassed 500 runs at home (520).
Root
Root continues to be amongst the runs versus WI
Root smashed a gutsy 57 runs from 65 balls for his side. His knock was laced with 5 fours.
Root played his usual self as per the situation and supported both Duckett and Brook. He was part of two valuable stands which helped England move along nicely.
He was dismissed by Jayden Seales in the 27th over. Root struck at 87-plus.
Runs
42nd fifty from Root's blade
Root hammered his 42nd ODI fifty. He also owns 17 tons. He has surpassed 550 fours (553), as per ESPNcricinfo.
In 178 matches, Root owns 6,916 runs at 48.02.
Versus West Indies, Root slammed his 4th fifty (100s: 4). He owns 861 runs from 18 matches (16 innings) at 66.23.
In 91 home ODIs (85 innings), Root has 3,396 runs at 43.52 (50s: 20).
Brook
Brook scores a whirlwind fifty
Brook started his captaincy journey with a brisk 58-run knock from 45 balls. He slammed 5 fours and 3 sixes. He struck at 128.89.
Brook came on with England at a strong position. He continued the fine start that was handed and formed a solid partnership with the experienced Root.
After Root's dismissal, he added quality runs with Jos Buttler before perishing.
Information
Brook smashes his 2nd fifty versus WI
In 27 ODIs, Brook owns 874 runs at 34.96. He registered his 6th ODI fifty (100s: 1). In four matches versus the Windies, Brook has 174 runs at 57.66. He slammed his 2nd ODI fifty versus WI.