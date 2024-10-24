Summarize Simplifying... In short On the first day of the 3rd Test, England took the lead against Pakistan, thanks to a 107-run stand by Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson.

Smith's 89-run knock and Duckett's 52 helped England recover from a shaky start.

Smith's 89-run knock and Duckett's 52 helped England recover from a shaky start.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Sajid Khan took five wickets, but Pakistan lost three wickets in their response.

England are ahead of Pakistan on Day 1 of the 3rd Test (Photo credit: X/@englandcricket)

3rd Test: England ahead of Pakistan on Day 1

By Rajdeep Saha 05:53 pm Oct 24, 202405:53 pm

What's the story England are ahead of Pakistan on Day 1 of the 3rd Test being held in Rawalpindi. The Three Lions have taken three Pakistani wickets as Day 1 ended with the hosts scoring 73/3 at stumps. Earlier, England managed 267 runs in their first innings. Notably, England were 118/6 at one stage. Pakistan will feel a bit dejected with their overall show. Here's more.

England

From 56/0, England struggle at 118/6

Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley added 56 runs for the first wicket. England lost Crawley, Ollie Pope and Joe Root in quick succession before Duckett brought up his fifty in the 24th over. A length delivery which turned in sharply from Noman, had Duckett dismissed shortly thereafter. Harry Brook was dismissed cheaply as England were 98/5. Ben Stokes departed thereafter (118/6).

Duckett

12th fifty from Duckett's blade

Duckett's impressive series continued. He managed 52 and has raced to 2,078 runs at 41.56. This was his 12th fifty (100s: 4). As per ESPNcricinfo, Duckett has surpassed 600 runs versus Pakistan (607) in Tests at 67.44. He registered his fifth fifty (100s: 2). In 17 away matches (31 innings), Duckett owns 1,211 runs at 40.36. This was his 7th fifty (100s: 3).

Information

A heroic stand rescues England

Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson shared a massive 107-run stand for the 7th wicket to bail England out. Pacer Atkinson showed his batting heroics with a knock of 39 from 71 balls. Meanwhile, Smith slammed 89 runs and helped England to a respectable score.

Smith

Smith scores a solid 89-run knock

England were in all sorts of trouble and risked being dismissed for a cheap score. However, Smith played a counter-attacking knock. His knock had five fours and six sixes. Smith was dismissed by Zahid Mahmood. The former attempted a big shot and was caught. Smith's 89 takes him to 634 runs at 45.28. This was his fourth fifty in Tests (100s: 1).

Sajid

Sajid Khan floors England with 6/128

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan was the pick of the bowlers for his side on Day 1. Sajid bowled four maidens in his 29.2 overs. In 10 matches, Sajid has raced to 40 scalps at 32.15. This was his 3rd five-wicket haul in Tests. He also owns a 10-wicket match haul. In the ongoing series, Sajid has 15 scalps from two matches at 22.13.

Information

Pakistan lose three wickets

Pakistan have lost three wickets in their response. Abdullah Shafique (14), Saim Ayub (19) and Kamran Ghulam (3) are the ones to depart. Skipper Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel are at the crease.