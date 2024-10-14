Summarize Simplifying... In short Kamran Ghulam, a talented all-rounder from Pakistan, is set to replace Babar Azam in the upcoming Test against England.

Known for his impressive domestic cricket record and recent feats in the Champions One-Day Cup, Ghulam's debut is eagerly anticipated.

His performance could be a game-changer for Pakistan as they aim to recover from their previous defeat. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

All-rounder Kamran Ghulam has been impressive in domestic cricket

Kamran Ghulam: The all-rounder replacing Babar Azam for England Tests

By Parth Dhall 06:04 pm Oct 14, 202406:04 pm

What's the story Pakistan's 29-year-old all-rounder Kamran Ghulam has been picked for the national side for the rest of the Test series against England. The decision comes after Pakistan's dismal defeat in the 1st Test in Multan. Ghulam will replace Babar Azam, who has been going through a major dip in form of late. He is expected to bat at number four. Here are his career numbers.

Early career

Early cricketing journey and Under-19 World Cup stint

Ghulam, hailing from Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is a right-handed batter. He also bowls left-arm orthodox spin. His talent was first recognized during the 2014 Under-19 World Cup. He amassed 100 runs from six games and took three wickets at an economy rate of 3.97. This performance marked the beginning of his journey in professional cricket.

Domestic performance

Impressive domestic cricket record

Despite his consistent domestic performance, Ghulam has found it difficult to get a regular place in international matches. In a career spanning over a decade, he has scored 4,525 runs in First-Class cricket at an average of 49.72. His tally also includes 3,344 List A runs at an average of 42.32. His only ODI appearance for Pakistan came against New Zealand in 2023, however, he didn't get a chance to bat or bowl.

Recent feats

Recent achievements and bowling record

Ghulam recently became the first player to score a century in the newly-launched Champions One-Day Cup. He has also scored 1,055 List A runs at 55.53 since 2023, including seven centuries in just 13 matches. As a bowler, Ghulam has taken 31 First-Class wickets. He regularly bowls in the List A format, having returned 68 wickets in 94 games at 27.42.

Test debut

Ghulam's upcoming debut in Test cricket

As mentioned, Ghulam will make his Test debut, replacing Babar Azam at number four. He will be part of Pakistan's XI for the 2nd Test against England, starting October 15 at Multan Cricket Stadium. Led by Shan Masood, the team hopes to bounce back after their historic defeat in the opener, with Ghulam's performance expected to play a crucial role in this endeavor.