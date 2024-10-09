Summarize Simplifying... In short The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is gearing up for a thrilling summer season, kicking off with a series between Pakistan and Australia on November 4.

The season's highlight will be the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, with India having a history of victories at MCG.

The Women's Ashes series will also feature a Day-Night Test match at MCG, adding to the excitement.

MCG prepares for summer cricket season with India, Pakistan

By Gaurav Tripathi 07:31 pm Oct 09, 2024

What's the story The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the pride of Australia's sporting culture, is getting a major makeover. The revamp comes ahead of an exciting summer of cricket, which will see matches with India's men's team, Pakistan's men's team, and England's women's team. The renovation process involves the removal of AFL poles and installation of drop-in pitches for the cricket season.

Upcoming matches

MCG to host Pakistan-Australia white-ball series

The international cricket season at the MCG will start on November 4 with a white-ball series between Pakistan and Australia. This will be followed by a four-day match between India A and Australia A, starting November 7. The highlight of the season will be the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, starting December 26.

Women's cricket

Women's Ashes to feature Day-Night Test at MCG

Notably, the MCG will also host a Day-Night Test match as part of the Women's Ashes series. The exciting event, featuring Australia and England, is set to begin on January 30. The upcoming match promises to add more excitement to what is already shaping up as a blockbuster summer of cricket at the iconic Melbourne venue.

Past triumphs

India's memorable victories at MCG

Team India has a rich history of memorable victories at the MCG. In the 2018-19 season, they won a Test series for the first time on Australian soil. This was followed by another series win in 2020-21, despite losing the opening Test after being restricted to just 36 runs in their second innings of the Adelaide Test. India recorded victories at MCG in both these series.

Match highlights

Rahane's century steered India to victory at MCG

Notably, the 2020-21 MCG Test was particularly memorable for India. After Virat Kohli left due to personal reasons, Ajinkya Rahane took over the reins and scored a century. His performance steered India to an eight-wicket victory. In the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Rishabh Pant's last-day heroics helped secure both the match and series for India.