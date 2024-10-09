MCG prepares for summer cricket season with India, Pakistan
The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the pride of Australia's sporting culture, is getting a major makeover. The revamp comes ahead of an exciting summer of cricket, which will see matches with India's men's team, Pakistan's men's team, and England's women's team. The renovation process involves the removal of AFL poles and installation of drop-in pitches for the cricket season.
MCG to host Pakistan-Australia white-ball series
The international cricket season at the MCG will start on November 4 with a white-ball series between Pakistan and Australia. This will be followed by a four-day match between India A and Australia A, starting November 7. The highlight of the season will be the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, starting December 26.
Women's Ashes to feature Day-Night Test at MCG
Notably, the MCG will also host a Day-Night Test match as part of the Women's Ashes series. The exciting event, featuring Australia and England, is set to begin on January 30. The upcoming match promises to add more excitement to what is already shaping up as a blockbuster summer of cricket at the iconic Melbourne venue.
India's memorable victories at MCG
Team India has a rich history of memorable victories at the MCG. In the 2018-19 season, they won a Test series for the first time on Australian soil. This was followed by another series win in 2020-21, despite losing the opening Test after being restricted to just 36 runs in their second innings of the Adelaide Test. India recorded victories at MCG in both these series.
Rahane's century steered India to victory at MCG
Notably, the 2020-21 MCG Test was particularly memorable for India. After Virat Kohli left due to personal reasons, Ajinkya Rahane took over the reins and scored a century. His performance steered India to an eight-wicket victory. In the final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Rishabh Pant's last-day heroics helped secure both the match and series for India.