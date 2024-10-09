Summarize Simplifying... In short The World Test Championship (WTC) has seen some remarkable performances.

England's Joe Root leads with 17 centuries in 59 Tests, followed by Australia's Marnus Labuschagne with 11 hundreds in 45 matches.

New Zealand's Kane Williamson, India's Rohit Sharma, and Australia's Steven Smith have also made their mark with 10, 9, and 9 centuries respectively in the WTC.

Presenting batters with most World Test Championship (WTC) centuries

By Pavan Thimmaiah 07:27 pm Oct 09, 202407:27 pm

What's the story Joe Root smashed his 35th Test ton during the second innings of the first Test vs Pakistan in Multan. Root surpassed several legends and broke various records while doing so. Notably, this is also his fifth ton this year, the joint-most with Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis. Meanwhile, we decode the stats of batters with the most tons in the ICC World Test Championship history.

Joe Root - England, (17 hundreds)

England's all-time highest Test run-scorer Root owns a record 17 WTC tons across 59 Tests (107 innings). He also boasts 20 fifties, while averaging 52-plus. The batter's highest score in the WTC is 228. He has managed 5,000-plus runs. Overall, he owns 12,500-plus Test runs at an average of 51-plus, with a high score of 254. Root owns 35 tons and 65 fifties.

Marnus Labuschagne - Australia (11 hundreds)

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has scored 11 centuries in 45 World Test Championship (WTC) matches. He has amassed 3,904 runs at an impressive average of 52.05. His top score is 215. Across 50 Test matches, he averages 49.56, with 4,114 runs and 20 half-centuries. Remarkably, all 11 of his centuries have come in WTC matches since 2019.

Kane Williamson - New Zealand (10 hundreds)

New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has scored 10 centuries in just 25 World Test Championship (WTC) matches, amassing 2,427 runs at an impressive average of 60.67. He has also smashed four fifties and a highest score of 251. Across his entire career, Williamson has totaled 8,881 runs in 102 Tests, averaging 54.48 with 32 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

Rohit Sharma - India (9 hundreds)

Rohit Sharma owns nine centuries in 34 WTC matches since 2019. The Indian Test captain has amassed 2,594 runs at an average of 47.16. He has also smashed seven fifties and boasts a high score of 212. Overall, he averages 43.98 in Tests, whilst racking up 4,179 runs in 61 matches (105 innings). In total, he owns 12 hundreds and 17 fifties in Tests.

Steven Smith - Australia (9 hundreds)

Australian batter Steven Smith has hit nine Test centuries in the World Test Championship (WTC) since 2019. He's scored 3,486 runs in 45 matches, averaging 50.52 with a highest score of 211 and 17 fifties. In total, Smith has amassed 9,685 runs across 109 Tests at an average of 56.97, including 32 centuries and 41 half-centuries. Notably, his highest Test score is 239.