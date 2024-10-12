Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent T20I match in Hyderabad, despite a shaky start, Bangladesh's Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy fought back with scores of 42 and an unbeaten 63 respectively.

However, their efforts fell short as Bangladesh could only manage 16 in their 20 overs.

On the other side, India's Sanju Samson's century and Suryakumar Yadav's 75 off 35 balls led to a record-breaking total, leaving Bangladesh struggling to keep up with the required run rate. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

A fine half-century from Towhid Hridoy went in vain (Image source: X/@ICC)

Towhid Hridoy scores unbeaten 63 in Hyderabad T20I: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:35 pm Oct 12, 202411:35 pm

What's the story In a thrilling display of cricket, Team India registered a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh in the third T20I match in Hyderabad. India posted a mammoth 297/6 in their 20 overs before restricting the Tigers to 164/7. A fine half-century from Towhid Hridoy went in vain as he remained unbeaten till the end. This was his maiden T20I fifty vs India.

Failed chase

Bangladesh fell short despite Das and Hridoy's efforts

In reply to India's mammoth total, Bangladesh had a shaky start, losing a wicket on the first ball of their innings. Despite the setback, Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy put up a fight with scores of 42 and an unbeaten 63 respectively. They added 53 runs after their team was reduced to 59/3. However, their efforts weren't enough as Bangladesh could only manage 164/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Stats

3rd T20I fifty for Hridoy

Hridoy scored an unbeaten 63 off 42 balls as he smashed five fours and three sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his third T20I fifty as he has raced to 684 runs across 32 games at 28.50. The 23-year-old old breached the 20-run mark for the first time across four innings against India in this format.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Sanju Samson was the chief architect of India's record-breaking effort, scoring a blistering century. Suryakumar Yadav also played a pivotal role in the team's total with his 35-ball 75. Hardik Pandya (47 off 18) and Riyan Parag (34 off 13) aced the finisher's role. In reply, Bangladesh couldn't cope with the required run rate. Litton Das's 42 and Towhid Hridoy's 63* went in vain.