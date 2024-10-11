Bihar record their second-lowest total in Ranji Trophy history
Bihar's cricket team has had a dismal start to their Ranji Trophy campaign, registering their second-lowest total in the tournament's history. The team was bundled out for a paltry 78 runs in the first session of their opening match against Haryana. Notably, Bihar scored 60 against Uttarakhand in 2018, their lowest total in the tournament. Here are the stats.
Haryana's bowlers shine
Haryana's decision to bowl first paid off as their bowlers ran riot. Aman Kumar was the star of the show as he took the first three wickets and reduced Bihar to a precarious 13/4 in just 10 overs. Anshul Kamboj also played a crucial role by taking one wicket early in the game.
Haryana extend their dominance
The Haryana bowling attack kept shining. Kamboj, Sumit Kumar, and Jayant Yadav took two wickets each, further denting Bihar's position. Nishant Sindhu also contributed to the team by taking a wicket. This collective effort by the Haryana bowlers played a key role in restricting Bihar to their second-lowest total in Ranji Trophy history.