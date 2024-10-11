Summarize Simplifying... In short Haryana's strategic decision to bowl first in the Ranji Trophy match led to a spectacular performance by their bowlers, particularly Aman Kumar and Anshul Kamboj.

Bihar were bundled out for 78 runs on Day 1

Bihar record their second-lowest total in Ranji Trophy history

By Parth Dhall 01:10 pm Oct 11, 2024

What's the story Bihar's cricket team has had a dismal start to their Ranji Trophy campaign, registering their second-lowest total in the tournament's history. The team was bundled out for a paltry 78 runs in the first session of their opening match against Haryana. Notably, Bihar scored 60 against Uttarakhand in 2018, their lowest total in the tournament. Here are the stats.

Bowling prowess

Haryana's bowlers shine

Haryana's decision to bowl first paid off as their bowlers ran riot. Aman Kumar was the star of the show as he took the first three wickets and reduced Bihar to a precarious 13/4 in just 10 overs. Anshul Kamboj also played a crucial role by taking one wicket early in the game.

Continued dominance

Haryana extend their dominance

The Haryana bowling attack kept shining. Kamboj, Sumit Kumar, and Jayant Yadav took two wickets each, further denting Bihar's position. Nishant Sindhu also contributed to the team by taking a wicket. This collective effort by the Haryana bowlers played a key role in restricting Bihar to their second-lowest total in Ranji Trophy history.