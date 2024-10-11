Summarize Simplifying... In short In the recent Multan Test, Pakistani cricketers Salman and Jamal made a record-breaking partnership, becoming the third pair from their country to score a century stand for the seventh wicket or lower in a third innings against England.

Despite their efforts, Pakistan lost the match to England by an innings and 47 runs.

Salman achieved twin 50-plus scores in the game, while Jamal scored his second Test fifty.

Both batters slammed half-centuries (Image source: X/@TheRealPCB)

Salman, Jamal script this partnership record in Multan Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:52 pm Oct 11, 202412:52 pm

What's the story Team England thrashed Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the Test series opener in Multan. The margin of Pakistan's defeat would have been larger had Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal not shown resilience in the third innings. Both batters slammed half-centuries and added 109 runs in pair. They also recorded a key partnership feat with their efforts. Here are further details.

Early setbacks

Pakistan's shaky start and resilient partnership

Pakistan resumed their second innings with a daunting deficit of 267 runs. The team lost six wickets for just 82 runs. However, Salman and Jamal's resilient partnership gave some hope to the hosts. Both batters walked back unbeaten on Day 4 before completing their respective fifties on Day 5 morning. While Salman fell to Jack Leach, Jamal returned unbeaten as Pakistan were folded for 220.

Feat

Third Pakistan pair to accomplish this feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, Salman and Jamal became just the third Pakistan pair to register a century stand for the seventh wicket or lower in a third innings of a Test against England. They have joined Asif Iqbal-Intikhab Alam, who added 190 runs for the ninth wicket in the 1967 Oval Test and Saeed Ajmal-Zulqarnain Haider, who stitched a 115-run stand for the eighth wicket in the 2010 Birmingham match.

Jamal

2nd Test fifty for Jamal

Jamal scored an unbeaten 55 off 104 balls as he smoked five boundaries. The right-arm pacer also took a wicket in the game. This was his second Test fifty as he has raced to 205 runs across four Tests at 34.16. The tally also includes 19 scalps at 26 (5W: 2). This was his maiden Test against Pakistan and also a maiden one at home.

Salman

Twin 50-plus scores for Salman

Salman recorded twin 50-plus scores in the game as he made an unbeaten 119-ball 104 in his first outing and followed it up with an 84-ball 63. Playing his 15th Test, Salman has raced past 1,000 runs (now 1,096) at 47.65. The tally includes three tons and eight fifties. He recorded his first two 50-plus scores vs England (Tests). He now has 351 runs against them at 58.50, as per ESPNcricinfo. Salman boasts 651 runs at home at 50.07.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Pakistan hammered 556/10 batting first thanks to centuries from Abdullah Shafique (102), Shan Masood (151), and Agha Salman's 104*. In response, England were powered by Harry Brook's triple-century and Joe Root's double-ton. Zak Crawley (78) and Ben Duckett (84) missed out on tons as the visitors declared at 823/7, claiming a massive 267-run lead. Pakistan could only manage 220/10 in their second outing, losing by an innings and 47 runs.