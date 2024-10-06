Summarize Simplifying... In short Pakistan's cricket captain, Shan Masood, is drawing on past experiences to improve the team's performance after a series of losses.

The team is strategizing to use England's aggressive playstyle to their advantage in the upcoming three Tests.

Aamir Jamal's return from injury is expected to boost the team's performance, while Masood warns against underestimating England's bowlers.

The first Test match will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan face England in Multan (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan's Test drought: Shan Masood seeks inspiration from past performance

By Rajdeep Saha 06:00 pm Oct 06, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Pakistan's Test cricket team is gearing up to end a three-year winless streak on home turf. Despite numerous strategies and player rotations, victory has remained elusive. The team's captain, Shan Masood, is urging his squad to draw inspiration from their near-win against England in Multan in December 2022. In that match, Pakistan were just 65 runs short of a 355-run target when the game took an unfortunate turn. Here's more.

Missed chances

Masood highlights missed opportunities in previous series

Masood emphasized the importance of learning from past experiences, particularly the Test series against England. "We were close in that series and there were opportunities to win. However, we let them slip," he stated in a press conference. The captain acknowledged this as a recurring issue under his leadership and stressed the need for a more focused approach moving forward.

Leadership woes

Masood's leadership: A challenging start

Masood's tenure as captain has been marked by a series of defeats, with Pakistan losing all five Tests under his leadership. Prior to the Bangladesh Tests, he and head coach Jason Gillespie discussed the need for Pakistan to establish its own unique identity in cricket. However, this goal remains unfulfilled as the team prepares for their upcoming matches against England.

Game plan

Pakistan's strategy against England: A focus on strengths

Despite uncertainties about their own style of play, Pakistan are determined to use England's aggressive game plan to their advantage in the next three Tests. Gillespie and vice-captain Saud Shakeel have openly expressed this strategy. When asked about his approach toward England, Masood stated, "We know what style of cricket they will play and we need to plan how we can tackle it."

Player comeback

Aamir Jamal's return: A boost for Pakistan

Aamir Jamal, who missed the series against Bangladesh due to a back injury, is set to return for the upcoming matches. His impressive Test career includes two six-fors on Pakistan's tour of Australia and a notable 82-run innings. Masood praised Jamal's contributions, stating that he "has provided us an edge in the seam department and he has also shown his batting capabilities in Australia."

Caution advised

Masood warns against underestimating England's bowlers

Despite England's pace attack being different from the one that led to Pakistan's first-ever whitewash defeat at home, Masood warned against underestimating their opponents. He specifically mentioned Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse as potential threats. "You cannot underestimate anyone," he stated, emphasizing the need for careful planning and respect toward the opposition's bowlers.

Playing XIs

Confirmed line-ups for the 1st Test

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed. England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jake Leach and Shoaib Bashir.

Details

Key details of the match

The first Test between Pakistan and England is scheduled to start at 10:30am IST. Meanwhile, the track is expected to favor the baters. Pacers can get assistance early on. The match will not be broadcast live in India but can be streamed via the FanCode app and website. The series opener will be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium.