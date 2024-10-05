Summarize Simplifying... In short India's Women's Cricket team has faced some significant losses in the WT20 WC.

New Zealand thrashed India in their 2024 T20 WC opener (Photo credit: X/@WHITE_FERNS)

Decoding biggest defeats for India in WT20 WC (by runs)

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:11 am Oct 05, 2024

What's the story New Zealand thrashed India in Match 4 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A clash in Dubai. The White Ferns scored a challenging total of 160/4 in 20 overs, riding on Sophie Devine's half-century. India were folded for 102 in reply as the Kiwis won by 58 runs. Here we decode India's biggest defeats in T20 WC history in terms of runs.

#1

85 runs vs Australia, 2020

India were up against the mighty Australia in the final of the 2020 edition at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Batting first, the hosts racked up 184/4 thanks to Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78*). Most of the Indian bowlers were under the pump that day. In reply, the Women in Blue were folded for just 99 as they lost by 85 runs.

#2

58 runs vs New Zealand, 2024

India's recent 58-run defeat against New Zealand is next on this list. New Zealand captain Devine led by example with an impressive 57* as the Kiwis finished at 160/4 batting first. In response to New Zealand's formidable score, India were dismissed for a mere 102 runs. This was largely due to Rosemary Mair's exceptional bowling performance, where she claimed four wickets.

#3

52 runs vs New Zealand, 2009

NZ troubled India in the semi-final of the 2009 T20 WC as well. Skipper Aimee Watkins starred with an unbeaten 89* as the White Ferns posted 145/5 while batting first in Nottingham. India were restricted to 93/9 in reply, losing by 52 runs. Amy Satterthwaite and Sian Ruck claimed two wickets apiece that day.