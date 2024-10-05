Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Women's T20 World Cup, Indian bowlers have had some expensive spells.

Shikha Pandey tops the list, giving away 52 runs without a wicket against Australia in 2020.

Deepti Sharma also had tough outings, conceding 5 runs against New Zealand in 2024 and 9 against Pakistan in 2023.

Renuka Singh struggled in the 2023 semi-final against Australia, finishing with 1 run.

Despite these setbacks, the team continues to compete fiercely.

Deepti Sharma features twice on this list (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Women's T20 WC: Decoding most expensive spells by Indian bowlers

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:53 am Oct 05, 202410:53 am

What's the story New Zealand demolished India in Match 4 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group A clash in Dubai on Friday. It was a tough day at the office for several Indian players, including veteran all-rounder Deepti Sharma. The off-spinner bowled four wicket-less overs and conceded 45 runs. Here we look at the most expensive spells by Indian bowlers in Women's T20 WC history.

#1

0/52 - Shikha Pandey vs Australia, 2020

India were up against the mighty Australia in the final of the 2020 edition at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Batting first, the hosts racked up 184/4 thanks to Alyssa Healy (75) and Beth Mooney (78*). Shikha Pandey was under the pump that day as she gave away 52 runs in her four overs without taking a wicket. India eventually lost by 85 runs.

#2

0/45 - Deepti Sharma vs New Zealand, 2024

Deepti Sharma's recent spell against New Zealand is next on the list. While the veteran spinner conceded a six and a four in her opening over, she gave away three boundaries in her last over. She overall finished her four-over spell with figures worth 0/45. As a result, NZ posted 160/4 and later won by 58 runs.

#3

0/41 - Renuka Singh vs Australia, 2023

Pacer Renuka Singh was far away from her best in the semi-final of the 2023 Women's T20 WC edition against Australia. She conceded a four on the first ball of the innings and could not bounce back thereafter. The fast bowler finished with 0/41 in four overs as Australia recorded 172/4 in Cape Town and later won by five runs.

#4

1/39 - Deepti Sharma vs Pakistan, 2023

Deepti features twice on this list as she also struggled against Pakistan in the league match of the 2023 edition in Cape Town. She started off well by dismissing opener Javeria Khan in her first over. However, the spinner finished with 1/39 across four overs as the Women in Green finished at 149/4 batting first. India later recorded a comfortable seven-wicket win.