Deepti Sharma becomes fourth Indian with 100 WODI wickets: Stats

By Parth Dhall 05:04 pm Jan 02, 202405:04 pm

Deepti Sharma reached this landmark in the 3rd WODI against Australia

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has completed 100 wickets in Women's ODIs. The 26-year-old reached this landmark with her first wicket against Australia Women in the 3rd ODI at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Deepti has become only the fourth Indian with 100 wickets in WODIs. She went past her compatriot Rajeshwari Gayakwad in terms of WODI wickets. Here are the key stats.

Deepti achieves this feat

As mentioned, Deepti has become only the fourth Indian with 100 wickets in WODIs. She has equaled Nooshin Al Khadeer (100) and is only behind Jhulan Goswami (155) and Neetu David (141). Deepti went past Gayakwad, who has taken 99 wickets in the format as of now. Notably, Ekta Bisht is the only other Indian woman with over 90 WODI wickets.

A historic fifer against Australia in Mumbai

Deepti claimed a solid five-wicket haul versus Australia Women in the 2nd ODI at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Deepti's effort helped India restrict the Aussies to 258/8 in 50 overs. She helped India break the 77-run stand between Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry. Deepti became the first Indian bowler to claim a fifer versus Australia Women in ODIs.