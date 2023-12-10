England's Heather Knight clocks her fifth WT20I half-century: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:58 pm Dec 10, 202310:58 pm

Heather Knight slammed her second WT20I fifty against India (Photo credit: X/englandcricket)

Heather Knight played a captain's knock against India in the third Women's T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The experienced batter led England from the front with a fine fifty, her fifth in this format. Knight's 42-ball 52 helped England stay on course and post a fighting total of 126 on a slow wicket. Here we decode her stats.

A priceless knock from Knight

Knight was out on the crease when England were 24/2 and soon they lost Alice Capsey making it 26/3. However, Amy Jones joined forces with Knight and they added 41 runs. But once Jones was dismissed, England lost a flurry of wickets. Later, Knight stitched a 50-run partnership with Charlie Dean to take England beyond the 120-run mark. Knight was dismissed by Amanjot Kaur.

A look at Knight's stellar WT20I numbers

Playing her 107th WT20I for England, Knight has amassed 1,738 runs at an average of 23.80. Besides, five fifties, she has also slammed a century in this format. The experienced batter also owns a strike rate of 117.99. She is the fifth-highest run-scorer for the England Women's team in this format. Knight has scored 1,418 runs in 74 WT20Is at 27.80 as England's captain.

Here's Knight's stellar WT20I record against India

With her fine fifty, Knight became the third English batter to complete 300 runs against India in this format. As per ESPNcricinfo, she is the third-highest run-getter among English batters against India in WT20Is. She owns 306 runs in 17 WT20Is at 25.50 (50s:2). Among English batters, only Danielle Wyatt (618) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (468) have scored more runs against India in this format.

A summary of the England innings

Batting first, England Women lost Maia Bouchier in the first over. Two overs later, Sophia Dunkley also perished after a blazing start. Knight and Jones held the innings together with a 41-run partnership before the latter was dismissed. England kept losing wickets until Dean and Knight added 50 runs as they reached 126. Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil scalped three wickets each.