India Women beat Bangladesh Women in 1st T20I: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall July 09, 2023 | 04:25 pm 2 min read

India Women won the match by seven wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India Women claimed a one-sided win over Bangladesh Women in the 1st of the three-match T20I series at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Women in Blue, who suffered initial blows, easily chased down 115, with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana paving their way. Earlier, India Women exhibited a comprehensive bowling effort to restrict the hosts. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh had a 27-run opening partnership after being invited to bat. However, Minnu Mani and Pooja Vastrakar dismissed Shamima Sultana and Shathi Rani to put India on top. Bangladesh further lost Nigar Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, and Ritu Moni, with the boundaries drying up. They eventually managed 114/5 (20). India lost Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues early, but Mandhana and Harmanpreet got them through.

A captain's knock from Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet led India Women from the front, getting them home. She stitched a 70-run stand with opener Mandhana after India were reduced to 21/2 in the fourth over. The Indian skipper held her end even after losing Mandhana (38) Harmanpreet smashed an unbeaten 54 off 35 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours and 2 sixes. It was her 11th half-century in WT20Is.

Harmanpreet completes 3,100 WT20I runs

Harmanpreet, India's leading run-scorer in Women's T20Is, has completed 3,100 runs in the format. She has become only the fourth woman to reach this mark after Suzie Bates, Meg Lanning, and Stafanie Taylor.

