Suryakumar Yadav: Decoding his T20I stats in SENA nations

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:03 am Dec 08, 202309:03 am

SKY owns two T20I tons in SENA nations (Source: X/@BCCI)

South Africa are gearing up to host India in a three-match T20I series, starting on December 10 in Durban. With veterans like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma being unavailable, skipper Suryakumar Yadav will have the onus to lead from the front. He has been nothing but sensational in the format. Here we decode his T20I stats in SENA nations.

Why does this story matter?

SENA refers to countries South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia. Batters in Asia often struggle to operate in these nations due to the pace and bounce on the pitches. SA is the only SENA nation where SKY is yet to play a T20I match. The likes of Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, and Lungi Ngidi will challenge him in the upcoming series.

Sensational numbers in England, Australia, and New Zealand

SKY has returned with 171 runs across three T20Is in England. His strike rate in the nation reads 201.17. In New Zealand, he has accumulated 124 runs across two outings at a strike rate of 203.27. He owns a century apiece in England and New Zealand. In Australia, he has accumulated 239 runs across six games, striking at 189.68 (50s: 3).

Three fifties against South Africa

SKY has enjoyed operating against SA in the past as he has returned with three fifties across four outings against them. He owns 187 T20I runs against the Proteas side at 62.33. He strikes at 185.14 against the team. He has accumulated as many as 12 sixes in these games. The 33-year-old would be determined to enhance his numbers even further.

2,000 T20I runs loading for SKY

Suryakumar has been ruling the T20I format since his debut in March 2021. He boasts 1,985 runs in 58 T20Is at 44.11, striking at 171.71. The tally includes three centuries and 16 fifties. Last year, SKY became the first Indian cricketer to slam over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He finished with 1,164 runs in 2022, striking at 187.43.

Highest strike rate in T20Is

Suryakumar has 19 fifty-plus scores in T20I cricket. His strike rates in each of these innings read as (starting from his first) - 183.8, 147.06, 155, 209.6, 212.7, 172.7, 261.5, 191.6, 151.5, 277.2, 204, 170, 244, 217.6, 141.66, 219.60, 188.64, 135.55, and 190.47. Suryakumar has an overall strike rate of 171.71 in T20Is, the highest by any batter (Minimum: 1,000 runs).