VHT 2023: Varun Chakravarthy bags career-best 5/9 against Nagaland

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:50 pm Dec 05, 202312:50 pm

This is Varun Chakravarthy's second List A five-wicket haul (Photo credit: X/@IPL)

Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers for Tamil Nadu against Nagaland in the ongoing 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy on Tuesday. The spinner bagged his second fifer in List A cricket while registering his career-best bowling figures of 5/9 from his five overs. His exceptional bowling saw Tamil Nadu bundle out Nagaland for only 69 runs before they registered a 10-wicket win.

A magnificent spell from Varun

Varun came into the attack when Nagaland had already lost two wickets. He knocked over Oren Nguille, who wasn't very comfortable at the crease. Next up, the spinner cleaned up Hokaito Zhimomi in the 13th over. Varun returned to knock over Tahmeed Rahman and Khrievitso Kenze in two consecutive deliveries. Lastly, he removed Akavi Yeptho to complete his five-wicket haul.

Varun has been exceptional in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Varun has been sensational for Tamil Nadu in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The mystery spinner has scalped 14 wickets from six matches at an impressive average of 10.28. He has also maintained an economy rate of only 3.78.

A look at his List A numbers

The 32-year-old spinner has raced to 36 wickets in 15 List-A matches at an average of around 16. Varun owns an impressive economy rate of just above four. Notably, this was his second fifer in this format and also his career-best bowling figures. Varun has featured in six T20Is for India, scalping two wickets. He is a regular member of the IPL side KKR.

A look at the match summary

It was always going to be an uphill battle for Nagaland against Tamil Nadu as their batting crumbled. Sandeep Warrier and T Natarajan both got early wickets before R Sai Kishore and Varun controlled the proceedings. While Varun finished with 5/9, Sai Kishore also scalped 3/21 as Nagaland folded for 69. Sai Kishore and Narayan Jadadeesan guided Tamil Nadu home, registering a 10-wicket win.