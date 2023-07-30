Deodhar Trophy: Nitish Rana hammers his 14th List A fifty

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 30, 2023 | 07:00 pm 2 min read

Nitish Rana played a 58-ball 54 against West Zone

North Zone skipper Nitish Rana played a fine hand against West Zone in the 2023 Deodhar Trophy. Nitish registered his 14th List A half-century and his second in this edition of the tournament. The 29-year-old slammed a 54-run knock off 58 balls laced with seven boundaries. His innings helped NZone reach a respectable total of 259/6. Here we decode his stats.

A steady knock from Nitish

The southpaw came in the middle when NZone were 86/2 in 17.2 overs. He added 49 runs along with Himanshu Rana steadying the ship. Later, he amassed 38 runs with Mandeep Singh, taking NZone beyond the 170-run mark. In all his partnerships, Nitish kept the scoreboard moving but he got out just when he was looking to accelerate. Nitish was dismissed by Shams Mulani.

A look at his List A numbers

Playing his 70th List A game, Nitish has amassed 2,209 runs in this format at an average in excess of 38. Besides 14 fifties, the southpaw has smashed three hundreds in List A cricket. The 29-year-old has maintained a strike rate of over 84. Nitish had a poor Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign last year, scoring only 122 runs in six matches at 20.33.

How did the NZone innings shape up?

NZone won the toss and decided to bat first. They had a decent start at 86/2 inside 18 overs. Thereafter Nitish and Himanshu shared a fine partnership, taking them beyond the 130-run mark. Ultimately, crucial contributions from Nitish (54), Himanshu (54) and Shubham Rohilla (56) saw NZone reach a fighting total of 259/6. Mulani starred for WZone with figures of 3/29.

